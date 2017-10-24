Ad stocks plumbing multi-year lows after IPG earnings disappointment

Ad agency stocks are lower following Interpublic Group (IPG -6.2% ) on the way down after IPG posted disappointing earnings that it linked to declining industry trends.

IPG shares are at their lowest point in a couple of years. Publicis Groupe (OTCQX:PUBGY), which also posted earnings that were a letdown this quarter, is 2.8% lower . Omnicom (NYSE:OMC) is off 1.9% and at its lowest point in a year and a half.

WPP (NASDAQ:WPPGY), meanwhile, is down 3.2% to four-year lows.

"Organic revenue was negatively impacted by broader trends that are being felt throughout much of the industry," IPG chief Michael Roth said in his company's earnings report, adding that "client caution" prompted a revision to its full-year outlook.