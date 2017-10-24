More on New Oriental Education & Technology's Q1

New Oriental Education & Technology (EDU -4.4% ) reports Educational programs and services revenue rose 22.3% to $604.5M in Q1, mainly driven by increases in student enrollments in academic subjects tutoring and test preparation courses in the recent two quarters.

Books and others revenue grew 42.6% to $56.69M..

K-12 after-school tutoring business revenue up 35.3% Y/Y.

Total student enrollments grew 15.6% Y/Y to ~1,532,900.

The total number of schools and learning centers +128 Y/Y to 899.

Operating margin rate squeezed 390 bps to 24.8%.

Q2 Guidance: Total net revenues: $447M to $460.7M (+31% to +35% Y/Y).