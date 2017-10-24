More on Anixter's Q3

Anixter (AXE -6.2% ) reports organic net sales rose 1.5% in Q3.

Network & Security Solutions net sales flat Y/Y at $1.05B.

Electrical & Electronic Solutions net sales grew 3.7% to $555M.

Utility Power Solutions net sales up 11% to $412.2M.

North America net sales expanded 0.9% to $1.67B.

Gross margin rate fell 60 bps to 19.7%, due to customer, product and segment mix.

Adjusted operating margin rate up 50 bps to 4.5%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin -40 bps to 5.1%.

The company expects Q4 organic sales growth in the 2.5% - 3.5% range.

FY2017 Guidance: Organic sales: +3% to +3.5%; Cash flow from operation: $200M to $220M; Capex: $45M to $50M.