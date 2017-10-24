Suncor files for permit for new Alberta oil sands project

Suncor Energy (SU -0.3% ) applies for Alberta provincial regulatory approval to build a new oil sands project south of Fort McMurray, which could produce 40K bbl/day.

SU says construction on the project, which utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage technology, could begin in 2023 if approved and first oil would be reached by 2025.

The neighboring Meadow Creek East project, a proposed 80K bbl/day project located in the same area, received regulatory approval in March; if the company formally sanctions the project which is a joint venture with Nexen (NYSE:CEO), SU hopes first oil could be achieved as early as 2023.

SU also is expected to apply to the regulator for a new steam-assisted gravity drainage project north of Fort McMurray by the end of the year; if approved, the Lewis project would produce up to 160K bbl/day.