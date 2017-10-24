Central European Media -1.1% after Q3 loss

Central European Media (NASDAQ:CETV) is off 1.1% in U.S. trading after narrowing its loss from a year ago but falling short of break-even expectations.

Revenues grew a solid 11%, though, with forex help, and the company raised its full-year outlook.

Revenues overall were up 5% at constant rates. TV ad revenues were up 10% (up 4% at constant rates); carriage fees and subscription revenues were up 20% (15% at constant rates).

OIBDA, meanwhile, rose 30%, and margin expanded to 21% from 18%.

Revenues by segment: Bulgaria, $16M (up 16.3%); Czech Republic, $42.7M (up 9.4%); Romania, $40.5M (up 9.5%); Slovak Republic, $20.4M (up 14.1%).

OIBDA by segment: Bulgaria, $2.5M (up 30.6%); Czech Republic, $12.6M (down 4.3%); Romania, $15.5M (up 22.9%); Slovak Republic, $2.9M (vs. year-ago loss of $383,000).

