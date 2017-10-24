GE down another 1.5% as more analysts pile in with downgrades

General Electric (GE -1.5% ) extends yesterday's shellacking that sent shares to their worst one-day loss in six years following fresh downgrades by Morgan Stanley and UBS; shares are now -30% YTD and are at their lowest levels since early 2013.

Today brings two more downgrades, with Oppenheimer cutting GE to Underperform from Perform as it sees free cash flow yield insufficient to establish a conviction floor on the shares at current levels.

Stifel downgrades shares to Hold from Buy and lowers its price target to $22 from $26, driven by the substantially reduced expectations for $7B in Industrial cash flow from operations for 2017 and ~$10B in 2018; given this scenario, Stifel thinks GE will implement a dividend cut to $0.45 from $0.96, which would imply stock support at ~$22 on an assumed dividend yield in-line with S&P 500 at ~2%.