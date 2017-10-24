Qualcomm announces Video-Over-Mesh solution ahead of Mesh Platform

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) announces the Qualcomm Video-Over-Mesh, an end-to-end video over wireless solution optimizing video delivery over mesh networks.

The Video-Over-Mesh software delivers less than 40ms of latency and comes optimized for near lossless video delivery in high path loss conditions. The software can also offer advanced video stream protection to multiple HD and UND streams running simultaneously.

Video-Over-Mesh works across Qualcomm’s Wave-2 801.11ac portfolio.

Qualcomm’s Mesh Networking Platform will launch next year from partnered OEMS including Acelink, Hitron, and Sercomm.

