Pennsylvania governor seeks waiver of U.S. biofuel mandates

Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf has asked Pres. Trump to waive biofuel mandates the governor says threaten to close refineries in his state.

Wolf is seeking relief "for northeast refiners" after EPA chief Scott Pruitt assured agriculture-focused midwestern U.S. senators that the agency would not reduce blending requirements, increase RIN supply or adopt other changes sought by U.S. merchant refiners.

The Philadelphia area is home to ~515K bbl/day of refining capacity, including the 330K bbl/day Philadelphia Energy Solutions' (ETP, CG) refinery and the Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) 185K bbl/day refinery operated through its Monroe Energy subsidiary.

"I am concerned that high RIN prices and the volatile market may lead to the closure of one or more of these merchant refiners, which would be devastating to the regional economy," Wolf wrote in an Oct. 20 letter to Trump.