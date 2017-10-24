Business travelers prefer Lyft to Uber; SoftBank wants Uber investors quiet

Business travelers prefer Lyft (Private:LYFT) to Uber (Private:UBER) when hailing a ride, according to data from travel expense software company Certify.

Lyft’s ridership grew to 11% from the 8% last quarter while Uber’s share of the business traveler market dropped a percent overall.

In San Francisco, Lyft ridership grew 9% while Uber fell 8%.

In other Uber news, Axios reports that SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY, OTCPK:SFTBF) has asked large shareholders not to discuss willingness to sell and a potential price among other shareholders.

Axios says many shareholders have “given verbal assurances that they won’t share info” but stopped short of signing a paperwork promise.

If shareholders decide not to sell to SoftBank within the current 30-day period, another period starts and delays the potential investment.

