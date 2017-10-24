Constellations Brands seen benefiting from expanded Owens-Illinois partnership

A new expanded partnership between Constellation Brands (STZ +0.2% ) and Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) has caught the attention of Morgan Stanley.

The firm observes that a 5th glass factory to be build at a cost of $140M will lead to savings down the road for Constellation.

"We estimate every incremental glass furnace drives ~$30-35mm in total beer COGS savings, which is worth ~60 bps to our FY20 beer gross margin forecast, and would be ~1% accretive to our FY20 STZ EPS estimate," writes analyst Dara Mohsenian.

MS rates Constellation Brands at Overweight and assigns a price target of $245 to the beverage stock.