EnLink Midstream advances as UBS upgrades to Buy

EnLink Midstream (ENLC +1.6%) is higher after UBS upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $19 price target following the recent selloff, as it believes ENLC's 16% interest in Oklahoma Tall Oak is underappreciated.
The firm foresees a 37% jump in profit in ENLC's Oklahoma segment for 2018 due to expected rig growth and well completions.
UBS says most investors tend to view the earnings direction of EnLink Midstream Partners (ENLK +0.3%) as the key driver of ENLC, and the firm estimates Oklahoma Tall Oak will represent ~11% of 2017 distributable cash flow; however, UBS expects the number to rise to ~19% in 2018, likely a reason why the firm's estimated 2018 ENLC DCF is ~3% above consensus.