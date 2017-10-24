Courts reverse major judgements against Johnson & Johnson in baby powder liability cases

Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ -1.5% ) legal team is earning its pay with recent reversals of almost $500M in judgments related to litigation involving the purported link between its Baby Powder and cancer.

On Friday, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge reversed a $417M award to California woman who used the product for more than 40 years claimed it caused her ovarian cancer.

A week ago, a Missouri appeals court threw out a $72M judgement in a case of an Alabama woman who died from ovarian cancer and had used Baby Powder for more than 20 years.

The company still faces thousands of lawsuits so the battle is far from over.