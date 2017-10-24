Amazon launches Business Prime Shipping, new Kindle app

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) launches Business Prime Shipping, an annual membership for multi-user business customers in the U.S. and Germany.
U.S. customers can receive free two-day shipping on eligible items for all users on the Amazon Business account.
Customers can sign-up for a 30-day free trial and then the pricing is tiered accord to user numbers: up to 10, $499; up to 100, $1,299; over 100, $10,099.
Amazon also launches a new Kindle app through the Apple App Store and Google Play.
The iOS version includes a deeper integration with book recommendation social network Goodreads.
Amazon shares are up 1.38%.
