Citron still bearish on MiMedx, says new research supports alleged dubious product distribution; shares down over 16% in two days

Embattled MiMedx (MDXG -5% ) is under pressure again today on 67% higher volume. Shares have slumped over 16% the past two days as short seller Citron Research doubles down on its bearish view that shares are headed to $3 (74% downside risk).

In a YouTube video, he says new research affirms that the company has employed dubious distributors in order to goose sales.

Previously: MiMedx responding to SEC subpoena related to whistleblower allegations, says revenue recognition policies proper (Sept. 21)

Previously: MiMedx responds (again) to allegations of channel stuffing; conference call tomorrow to update investors (Sept. 20)