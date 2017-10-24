First Republic Bank Priced Common Stock Offering

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) priced an underwritten public offering of 2.5M common stock shares for expected gross proceeds of ~$243.3M. \

The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 0.375M shares from the company.

The last reported sale price of its common stock on October 23, 2017 was $99.26 per share.

Net proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, funding loans or purchasing investment securities for its portfolio.

The offering os expected to close on or about October 26, 2017, subject to customary closing conditions.