Heard On The Street: BHP shareholder Elliott misdiagnoses the problem

Elliott Management is agitating for the ouster of BHP Billiton (BHP +0.5% ) CEO Andrew Mackenzie but the move may be misguided, writes Nathaniel Taplin for WSJ's Heard on the Street, saying BHP’s problems did not start on Mackenzie’s watch and the industry requires patient capital.

Previous BHP leaders "managed two feats of terrible timing, paying heavily for U.S. shale at the top of the oil market and ramping up capital expenditures just as the long mining boom was about to turn,” Taplin writes.

The author notes that hedge funds are not known for their patience, "but like it or not, mining is an industry of big investment followed by long waits for a return. Demanding that heads roll for old mistakes, or fiddling around the edges with BHP’s corporate structure, won’t change that."