Barclays mulls return to riskier debt trading - Bloomberg

With Barclays (NYSE:BCS) CEO Jes Staley encouraging the investment bank to take more risks and recapture lost market share, the bank may be set to hire more staff and allocate additional capital to its distressed credit operation.

The sale of a number of non-core businesses and the slashing of capital returns means Barclays has the balance sheet to after better returns, says UBS's Jason Napier.

Revenue from credit trading at Barclays was up 44% in 2016 to £1.2B, and has grown another 18% in 2017's H1. This versus revenue at the overall markets business which fell in H1 and could have slipped another 12% in Q3.

Not all agree with the plan. Berenberg's Peter Richardson says it's a "strategic misstep" to prioritize growth of the investment bank over dividends.