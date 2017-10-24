BlackBerry launches new security consulting ahead of Europe rules

With new regulations set to go into effect in Europe, BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) is setting up new cybersecurity consulting services to help organizations with compliance.

The General Data Protection Regulation takes effect in May, and calls for changes from organizations protecting Personally Identifiable Information of residents of the EU.

Its Article 37 requires enterprises to have a dedicated Data Protection Officer to oversee strategy, and the IAPP estimates more than 27,000 DPOs will be needed.

BlackBerry is offering to help with a range of services from situational assessment to "DPO-as-a-Service" -- pursuing a role as a "one-stop shop for GDPR compliance," says BlackBerry's Carl Wiese.

It's also offering new services to help secure connected and autonomous vehicles. The first partner in this new initiative will be Spring Cloud, a supplier of autonomous-driving AI platforms in South Korea.