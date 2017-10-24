Wide bid-asks have commercial property sales drying up

Facing higher interest rates and slower income growth, buyers want lower prices, but sellers, for now, are holding out, writes Esther Fung in the WSJ.

Listed REITs have sold a total of $46.7B in property this year vs. $71B for all of 2016, according to Real Capital Analytics.

What's keeping the sides far apart? Unlike past cycles, property owners aren't overly leveraged, still have easy access to debt markets, and rental markets are strong - why sell if you can't get your price?

GGP, for example, late this summer said it would continue to lease malls rather than the previous plan to sell them. "We felt there was a lot of meat on the bone that the board didn’t want to leave on the table,” said CEO Sandeep Mathrani.

Green Street Advisors shakes its head, noting private valuations of malls are commanding a sizable premium to the public valuations of the stocks.

One exception to the lack of sales is SL Green (NYSE:SLG), which has been both an active buyer and seller. It too, though, decided to spend $100M on share buybacks, rather than another deal.