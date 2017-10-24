Petrobras could bid on more blocks in pre-salt auction, CEO Parente says

Petrobras (PBR +0.9% ) could bid on more blocks in an auction of Brazil’s pre-salt offshore area this week, taking advantage of its pre-emptive rights to add to the three it already has flagged, CEO Pedro Parente says.

On Friday, Brazil will hold its first auction of blocks in its coveted pre-salt offshore area since 2013, when tough regulations deterred many bidders; Brazil has since eliminated a rule requiring PBR to be the sole operator in all pre-salt blocks but gave it a preemptive right to pre-select blocks.

Parente also says PBR would maintain its goal of $21B in divestments by the end of 2018, despite legal challenges that have made the process difficult so far.