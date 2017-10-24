Baidu announces Deep Voice 3 project

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) announces Deep Voice 3, its third generation AI speech generation project.

The Deep Voice projects use deep learning techniques to teach the text-to-speech system using real voice data.

Deep Voice 3 speeds up the learning process with the ability to scale over 800 hours of training data and synthesize speech from more than 2,400 voices.

The Verge reports that Deep Voice 3 can learn 10K voices with 30 minutes of data each.

The ability to learn a large number of voices in a short period can offer developers a wider range of possibilities such as intuitive and easy to establish character voices in a mobile game.

Google has a similar project called WaveNet through its DeepMind unit.

