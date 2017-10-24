Cellectar Bio finalizes design of multiple dose fifth cohort in early-stage dose-escalation study of multiple myeloma candidate CLR 131; shares ahead 2%

Thinly traded nano cap Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB +2.4% ) perks up on light volume on the heels of its announcement of the design of the multiple dose fifth cohort in its Phase 1 dose-escalation safety study of lead candidate CLR 131 in treatment-resistant multiple myeloma.

Cohort 5 will receive two 15.625 mCi/m2 doses one week apart. The total dose of 31.25 mCI/m2 is the same total dose as Cohort 4 which produced a partial response. In all previous cohorts CLR 131 was administered in a single infusion.

The dose will be split in Cohort 5 based on the recommendation by the independent Data Monitoring Committee that the regimen may be advantageous.

CLR 131 is a phospholipid ether-drug conjugate that selectively delivers a cytotoxic payload to cancer cells.

Previously: Cellectar's CLR 131 shows positive action at highest dose in early-stage multiple myeloma study (Sept. 27)