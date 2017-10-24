Post-bankruptcy high for GM as profitability impresses

General Motors (GM +2.7% ) CFO Chuck Stevens confirms that the automaker will continue to lower its mix of passenger cars in favor of more SUVs, trucks and crossovers as it reacts to consumer demand and focuses on profitability.

GM is also paying close attention to inventory this year, expecting to end the year with 800K vehicles in inventory, compared to 850K a year ago.

Shares of GM hit a post-bankruptcy high of $46.76 earlier today after the company reported a profit in all its business segment for Q3.

