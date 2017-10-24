BASF net profit pops 50% on chemicals growth

BASF (OTCQX:BASFY -0.3% ) is little changed despite reporting a sharp rise in Q3 net profit, due in part to the strong performance of its chemicals division.

Q3 net profit totaled €1.34B ($1.57B), up 50% from €888M in the year-ago quarter and better than the €1.12B analyst consensus estimate, as revenues rose 9% to €15.26B, up from €14B.

BASF says it now expects EBIT before special items for H2 2017 to considerably exceed the level of H2 from last year.

Investors may be reacting coolly because of disappointing earnings in BASF's performance products division, as CFO Hans-Ulrich Engel says the costs of some raw materials in the area of crop-protection had climbed 20% since the start of the year.