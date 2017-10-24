Cooperman sees market as fairly valued

"Most bull markets end in overvaluation," says Leon Cooperman, appearing on CNBC. "I don't think we're overvalued."

Fair value for the S&P 500 should be about 17x earnings, he says, and if tax reform can get through, Cooperman sees $150 in S&P earnings next year - that means 2,550, or about where the market's currently at.

On ADP: Management doesn't need Bill Ackman's help. Ackman, he says, should have approached in a quiet manner to discuss concerns, rather than launching a proxy fight.

Cooperman wisdom: "If every stock I own is on the new high list, I'm a momentum investor. If every stock I own is on the new low list, I'm out of business."