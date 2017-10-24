Big pharma/biotech players under pressure, Valeant only bright spot

The big players in pharmaceuticals and biotech are not faring too well today, Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX +1.7% ) being the exception.

Biogen, Lilly and Novartis reported quarterly earnings this morning. All three beat consensus but Biogen posted less-than-expected Spinraza sales in the U.S., Lilly is mulling strategic alternatives for its Elanco Animal Health unit and Novartis is delaying spinning off Alcon.