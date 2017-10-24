Big pharma/biotech players under pressure, Valeant only bright spot

The big players in pharmaceuticals and biotech are not faring too well today, Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX +1.7%) being the exception.
Biogen, Lilly and Novartis reported quarterly earnings this morning. All three beat consensus but Biogen posted less-than-expected Spinraza sales in the U.S., Lilly is mulling strategic alternatives for its Elanco Animal Health unit and Novartis is delaying spinning off Alcon.
Selected tickers: (IHE -0.3%)(XPH -0.4%)(PPH -0.6%)(JNJ -1.5%)(ABBV -3.1%)(AGN -1.5%)(AZN -0.9%)(BMY -0.1%)(LLY -2.8%)(GSK -0.8%)(MRK -1%)(PFE -0.1%)(NVS -3.1%)(AMGN -0.1%)(BIIB -3.6%)(CELG -1.1%)(GILD -0.1%)(XBI -0.1%)(IBB -0.3%)