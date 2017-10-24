Bank of Canada expected to stay on hold

After two consecutive rate increases (the 2nd of which was kind of a surprise), the Bank of Canada is expected to pause at its policy meeting tomorrow.

Among the reasons noted for a wait-and-see approach is the negative turn in talks on Nafta.

There's also recent economic data, including three straight months of declining exports and a soft August retail sales print.

Checking the loonie (NYSEARCA:FXC), it's been in a decided downturn since hitting more than a two-year high around Labor Day. It's currently buying $0.7384 vs. $0.8333 at its high a few weeks back.

