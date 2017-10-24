Arthur Wood warns on Dunkin' Brands

Channel checks conducted by Arthur W. Wood Company suggest that same-store sales and traffic may have weakened at Dunkin' Donuts (DNKN -2% ).

Analyst Jim Sanderson notes competition from convenience stores and McDonald's are cutting into traction for Dunkin' beverage product introductions.

"Topline trends don’t appear to be improving, raising our concern that DNKN will not meet annual US SSS guidance of low single-digits," writes Sanderson.

Dunkin' Brands is due to report October 26. Shares are up about 3.4% since the company spilled Q2 numbers.