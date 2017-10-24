Analysts reset expectations on United Continental

Atlantic Equities downgrades United Continental (UAL +1.2% ) to a Neutral rating after the airline stock was positioned by the firm at Overweight.

The ratings cut continues a trend of analysts lowering expectations on UAL due in part to the carrier's operating margins that trail the industry average.

Yesterday, Hedgeye took its shot at UAL, calling out 50% downside potential.

Shares of UAL did catch a little break today when Leon Cooperman gave them a favorable mention on CNBC.

Sources: CNBC and Bloomberg