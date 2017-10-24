Samsung, Alibaba lead $40M round for Chinese AI start-up

Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) and Alibaba-backed (NYSE:BABA) Ant Financial lead a $40M investment round in Chinese AI start-up DeePhi Tech.

Samsung could have an interest in DeePhi’s Aristotle and Descartes architectures.

Aristotle can compute convolutional neural networks including video and image recognition and is scalable for servers and portable devices.

Descartes implements compressed recurrent neural networks and can handle FPGA instant speech recognition, neural language processing, and other types of recognition.

Samsung was involved in a separate funding round in August, and last fall participated in a $30M round for Korean AI chipmaker Graphcore.

