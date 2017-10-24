Whirlpool slides and Sears isn't the problem

Whirlpool (WHR -10.9% ) CEO Marc Blitzer told analysts during the firm's earnings call (transcript) that Sears only accounted for 3% of the company's revenue mix.

"The entire Sears business declined over time," noted Bitzer.

While shares of Whirlpool are down sharply on the day, it's concerns over operating margins, not the Sears development, that prompted post-earnings downgrades from Bank of America and RBC Capital Markets. The appliances seller is seen having some trouble offsetting elevated raw materials costs.

