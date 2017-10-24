TD Ameritrade holds 3% gain after earnings

The company topped estimates, and provided fiscal 2018 guidance of $2.10-$2.50 - the midpoint well ahead of the $2.13 estimate from Jefferies' Daniel Fannon.

Helping are Scottrade synergies, with the company still seeing $450M of savings, but now expecting to hit 40% of that in year one vs. 25% previously.

Speaking to Bloomberg, CEO Tim Hockey says investor engagement remains strong despite low volatility. The bull market, says Hockey, seems "long in the tooth."

AMTD currently higher by 3.15% .

Previously: TD Ameritrade up 3.3% after earnings beat, 2018 outlook (Oct. 24)