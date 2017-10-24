Flurry of deals by Hess sacrifices steady revenue for chance of future growth

With $2.7B in oilfield sales this week (I, II), Hess (HES -2.9% ) is making a calculated bet, giving up steady production today to help fund the promise of future growth from what could be one of the world’s biggest oil discoveries.

Hess is building a war chest to help develop a discovery off the coast of Guyana in South America that may hold 2.5B boe; Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.3% ), its partner in the project, has said the initial building phase may cost $4.4B and take until 2020 to deliver its first oil, but the payoff could mean more than a decade of growth for shareholders.

The divestments “all make strategic sense" and “will help bridge the sizable funding gap that Hess faces over the next few years," says Capital One Securities analyst Phillips Johnston, while adding that the company is giving up operations that produced 16% of its total oil volumes and almost 25% of its EBITDA.

Hess had telegraphed its North Sea sales, so investors may have discounted some of the gains, says Cowen's Charles Robertson, adding that the total sales proceeds are more than Hess's projected share of the Guyana project and some may question whether the company is selling too much.