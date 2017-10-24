Amazon could account for nearly half of US e-commerce sales in 2017

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will account for nearly half of all U.S. e-commerce sales this year, according to eMarketer data.

The research firm expects Amazon’s domestic e-commerce sales to grow 32% on the year to $196.8B for a 43.5% market share.

Last year, Amazon had $149B in sales with a 38% share.

Caveat: eMarketer’s data includes third party sales on Amazon’s platform.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) comes in a distant second among publicly traded e-commerce companies. eBay will have its market share drop a percentage point between years to 6.8%.

Third place belongs to Apple with its market share expected to increase 40 basis points this year.



Amazon shares are up 1.17% .

