Microsoft releases Teams roadmap, beta version of Azure Container Service

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) releases a roadmap for the Microsoft Teams setup that will replace Skype for Business within Office 365.

Microsoft Teams will gain the core Skype for Business features in 2Q18 including messaging, meeting rooms, voice line calling, and transcripts.

The company also launches the beta version of Azure Container Service today.

Azure Container Service lets companies run cloud-hosted Kubernetes, a popular open source management system for container apps.

Microsoft offers discount Kubernetes pricing compared to Google because it only charges for used compute capacity.

Earlier this year, Microsoft acquired the Kubernetes management start-up Deis.

In Q2, Microsoft Azure was second in the cloud infrastructure services market with a 13.8% market share, according to Canalys data. Amazon Web Services took first with a 30.3% share, and Google came third with a 5.9% share.

Previously: Microsoft announces updates to enterprise software, machine learning, and cloud (Sept. 25)

Previously: AWS moves one step closer to Kubernetes support (Aug. 9)