Monro CEO discloses talks with Amazon

Monro (MNRO +0.2% ) CEO Brett Ponton says the company is in talks with Amazon to provide a tire installation service for tires acquired from the e-commerce giant.

Ponton on the AMZN potential: "We're in and process of building our capability to make certain that this experience can be seamless, which is requiring a little behind the scenes work from a technology point of you to make that happen. But we intend to support that program."

