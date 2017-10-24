U.S. crude closes at six-month high as Saudis determined to end glut

U.S. crude oil settles +1.1% at $52.47/bbl, the highest finish since April 17, and Brent +1.7% to $58.33/bbl after Saudi oil minister Khalid al-Falih said his country would “do whatever it takes” to bring global crude inventories back to their five-year average.

The minister also raised the prospect of continued production restraint, addressing market concerns that once the supply cut agreement comes to an end, producers would ramp up supplies again and cause prices to fall.

“When we get closer to [the five-year average] we will decide how we smoothly exit the current arrangement, maybe go to a different arrangement to keep supply and demand closely balanced so we don’t have a return to higher inventories,” al-Falih told Reuters.

“This time the market, unlike the last time, believes them as OPEC and their compliance has earned some market cred,” says Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at Price Futures Group.

