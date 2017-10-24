Banks beginning to pay up for certain customers

The nation's lenders have been famously stingy in raising deposit rates alongside the Fed's series of short-term rate hikes. That's beginning to change, at least for their wealth management customers, write Telis Demos and Christina Rexrod in the WSJ.

Wealthier customers “are very aware of where rates are moving to,” says Fifth Third (NASDAQ:FITB) CEO Greg Carmichael. “They’re shopping and want to make sure they’re getting the best returns on their deposits.”

Indeed. Wealth management deposits fell at the big banks for the first time in years in Q3, including an average 4% decline at BofA (NYSE:BAC), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC). This came even as deposits overall rose 5%.

Banks are naturally responding, including at Bank of America, where the average rate on interest-bearing deposits more than doubled in Q2 to 0.24%. "They got a little behind the curve, and they had to move in a single quarter,” says CEO Brian Moynihan.

"This is new for us," says Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) CFO Jonathan Pruzan, which this quarter boosted what it was paying on some deposit accounts from invisible to barely visible.