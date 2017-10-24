Chipotle limps in with Q3 results

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) reports comparable sales increased 1.0% in Q3 vs. +1.2% consensus estimate.

Restaurant-level operating margin jumped to 16.1% vs. 14.1% a year ago.

Labor costs fell 40 bps to 27.2% of sales.

Food/beverage/packaging costs as a percentage of sales fell 10 bps to 35.0%.

G&A expenses were up 120 bps to 8.8% of sales.

Chipotle says it expects comparable restaurant sales to increase 6.5% in 2017, consistent with prior guidance. The company expects to open in the low end of its prior guidance for 195 and 210 new restaurants this year. 130 to 150 new openings are anticipated for 2018.

