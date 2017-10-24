AT&T profits in line, though revenues lag 3% as mobility drags

AT&T (T -1.1% ) is off just 0.5% after hours in the wake of Q3 earnings where profits were in line though revenue came in on the low side.

EPS fell on an unadjusted basis to $0.49 from a year-ago $0.54; Adjusted EPS was flat at $0.74.

Revenues dropped 3%, mainly due to declines in legacy wirelines and in consumer mobility.

Operating revenue by segment: Business Solutions, $17.1B (down 4%); Entertainment Group, $12.65B (down 0.6%); Consumer Mobility, $7.75B (down 6.3%); International, $2.1B (up 11.7%).

It posted 3M total wireless net adds -- 2.3M in the U.S. (driven by connected devices, prepaid and postpaid) and nearly 700,000 in Mexico.

AT&T logged its best ever Q3 postpaid phone churn of 0.84%, and expanded its operating income margin to 30.5%.

Entertainment Group logged 125,000 IP broadband net adds, with 29,000 total broadband net adds. As it had mentioned, adds of 300,000 in DirecTV Now helped mitigate a loss of some 390,000 subs in its linear TV operation.

It reiterated its full-year guidance.

Cash from operations was $11.1B; free cash flow came to $5.9B.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

