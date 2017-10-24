Capital One up 1.9% after topping estimates

Q3 adjusted EPS of $2.42 vs. $1.90 earned in Q3 one year ago. Adjusting items include more than $200M or $0.28 per share from the Cabela's deal and restructuring charges.

The company also saw an impact from the hurricanes of $114M or $0.15 per share, as well as a benefit of $69M or $0.09 per share from gains on investment portfolio repositioning.

Credit loss provisions up 2% for the quarter to $1.8B.

Net interest margin of 7.08% up 20 basis points.

Period-end loans up 3% to $252.4B, with card loans up 8% to $100B, auto loans up 3% to $53.3B, and home loans down 5% to $$18.8B.

Earnings call at 5 ET

