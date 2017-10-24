Regal higher after earnings topper

Regal Entertainment (NYSE:RGC) reports attendance fell 14% to 44.69M patrons in Q3.

Higher ticket prices and average concession spending helped make up some of the difference as total revenue fell 12% during the quarter. The company also peeled back on film rental and advertising costs.

"In a challenging third quarter box office environment, we were pleased that our ongoing focus on customer amenities had a positive impact on our market share and operating metrics," says CEO Regal CEO Amy Miles.

Will anyone on the conference call ask Regal execs about the impact of MoviePass?

Previously: Regal Entertainment beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Oct. 24)

Shares of Regal are up 5.20% in AH trading to $17.20.