Akamai reports Q3 beats, Cloud Security and Web growth; shares +3.5%

Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM) shares are up 3.45% aftermarket following a Q3 report with EPS and revenue beats.

Division revenue (adjusted for foreign exchange): Web, $328M (+14% Y/Y); Media, $273M (-1%); Enterprise and Carrier, $20M (+2%).

Solution revenue (adjusted): Performance and Security Solutions, $381M (+10%); Cloud Security Solutions $121M (+27%); Media Delivery Solutions, $183M (-3%); Services and Support Solutions, $57M (+12%).

Other revenue: U.S. sales accounted for $409M, up 1% on the year, while International revenue grew 18% to $213M. Revenue from Internet Platform Customers was $51M, down 13%.

Key financials: Non-GAAP income from operations was $142M, down 13%, with a 5 percentage point drop in operating margin to 23%. Cash from operations totaled $236M or 38% of total revenue. The company spent $129M to repurchase 2.7M shares during the period. Akamai had $1.4B in cash and equivalents at the end of the quarter.

