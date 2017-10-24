Blackstone Mortgage easily covers payout in Q3

Q3 core earnings of $65M or $0.69 per share vs. $57M and $0.60 earned in Q2. Dividend is $0.62.

Book value per share of $26.52 up $0.14 for the quarter. Today's close of $31.62 is a 19% premium to book.

Q3 origination volume of $1.1B brings YTD volume to $3.6B, up 33% Y/Y.

Portfolio of $10.7B with a weighted-average LTV of 61%. 92% of portfolio is floating rate; a 1% increase in Libor would boost annual net interest income by $0.26 per share.

