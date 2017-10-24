Discover edges higher following bottom-line beat

Q3 net income of $602M or $1.59 per share vs. $639M and $1.56 a year ago.

Total loan up 9% Y/Y to $80.4B; credit card loans up 9% to $63.5B. Income was boosted by $28M benefit related to resolution of certain tax matters.

Net charge-off rate up 61 basis points to 2.71%; 30+ day delinquency rate up 26 basis points to 2.05%.

Deposits up 10% to $38.7B.

Direct Banking pretax income down 7% Y/Y to $867M. Net interest income up 12%, with NIM of 10.28% up 28 basis points.

Payment Services pretax income of $36M up 20% Y/Y.

9.2M shares bought back during quarter for $555M, reducing float by 2.4%.

