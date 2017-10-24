Weingarten Realty beats and boosts

Q3 core FFO of $79.7M or $0.61 per share vs. $75.6M and $0.58 one year ago.

Same-property NOI up 2.8% Y/Y. Rental rates on new leases u p 29.5%, on renewals up 12.3%.

Signed occupancy of 94.8% up 70 basis points.

Expenses related to the hurricanes are expected to by $800K, but are not included in core FFO.

Full-year core FFO per share guidance is lifted to $2.42-$2.45 from $2.38-$2.44.

Conference call tomorrow at 11 ET

