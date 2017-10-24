Caterpillar, 3M earnings spark surging Dow to record high

Stocks scored a win following a solid batch of quarterly earnings, with the Dow surging 168 points to hit another record closing high after Caterpillar and 3M reported particularly strong Q3 results.

CAT and 3M climbed 5% and 5.9% respectively, helping the S&P 500's industrial sector (+0.5%) settle near the top of today's leaderboard.

The financial sector (+0.7%) turned in an even better showing, making the most of a curve-steepening trade in the bond market; U.S. Treasury prices finished mixed, with the benchmark 10-year yield rising 3 bps to 2.41% while the two-year yield slipped by a basis point to 1.57%.

Health care (-0.7%) finished at the bottom of the sector standings, weighed by Eli Lilly and Biogen, which tumbled a respective 2.3% and 3.9% despite reporting better than expected earnings and revenues.

U.S. crude oil climbed 1.1% to $52.47/bbl following strong statements from the Saudi oil minister in ending the crude oil glut.