Arlington Asset income falls, book value rises in Q3

Q3 core operating income of $13.8M or $0.52 per share vs. $14.2M and $0.58 in Q2. Dividend is $0.55.

Tangible book value per share of $12.88 up from $12.55 three months earlier. Today's close of $12.67 is a modest discount.

Economic return for the quarter of $0.85 per share, or 27% annualized on tangible book value.

Management notes core income took a hit by higher prepayment speeds and higher funding costs following the Fed's June rate hike.

Conference call tomorrow at 9 ET

