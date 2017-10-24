Some coal generators oppose U.S. plan meant to help them

Some operators of coal-fired power plants are not backing Energy Sec. Perry’s proposal designed to help coal and nuclear plants recover their costs and get a fair rate of return.

Among coal generators filing comments opposed to the plan are Dynegy (NYSE:DYN), with 9.5 GW of coal-fired capacity; NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), with nearly 9 GW of coal capacity of which just under half could be affected by the Perry plan; and Entergy (NYSE:ETR), which has 2.2 GW of coal capacity and 10 GW of nuclear capacity.

"Even from the perspective of a coal generator, the proposed rule should not be adopted because it would substantially, and potentially irreversibly, harm the nation’s competitive electricity markets," DYN said.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) is strongly in support of the program, saying "Time is of the essence in order to prevent additional premature retirements of fuel-secure generation resources."

