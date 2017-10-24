QTS Realty boosts income, revenues in Q3

QTS Realty (NYSE:QTS) met FFO expectations and beat revenue consensus in its Q3 earnings.

Net income rose 13% to $7.4M, and operating income inched up to $39.7M (including a noncash deferred tax benefit of $2.5M, vs. a year-ago benefit of $3.1M).

Adjusted EBITDA was $52.95M, up 11.9% and beating an expected $52.39M.

Total revenues rose 10%; new and modified renewal leases aggregated to $15.3M of incremental annualized rent, up 40.1% from its four-quarter average. Booked-not-billed backlog rose to $56.6M, vs. $39.7M on June 30.

It brought on line about two megawatts of gross power in the quarter, along with some 9,000 net rentable square feet of raised floor. It's expecting an additional 44,000 NRSF coming into service in Q4.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Press Release